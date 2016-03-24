Here's how heroin flows all over the world

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with its “Transforming World Atlas” research note, which examines global economic trends through a series of maps.

One particular map that stood out showed the trafficking flows of opiates (namely, heroin) around the world.

The map suggests the three main heroin producing regions are located in 1) Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, 2) Burma, Laos, and Thailand, and 3) and Colombia and Mexico.

Additionally, it’s interesting to see where these opiates end up, which you can track via the colour-coded arrows.

