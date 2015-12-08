This is what GDP growth looks like around the world right now

Global growth hasn’t exactly been spectacular, but at least it’s stable.

“For much of the post-financial crisis period growth has been steady and has rotated around the globe,” according to HSBC’s James Pomeroy. “Global growth remains steady, fuelled by consumption.”

“Consumers in the developed world are enjoying low commodity prices. Wage growth is showing tentative signs of coming through and consumer confidence remains elevated in many countries. The global consumer continues to drive growth, but as yet the feed through into the industrial sector and trade hasn’t been seen,” he added.

The US’ growth remains “relatively robust,” notes Pomeroy.

In the emerging markets, India continues to look good.

However, commodity-exporting emerging markets (such as Brazil) and the slowing China aren’t looking as hot.

Check out each country’s year-over-year growth below.

