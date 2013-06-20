We Are Witnessing Something Very Rare In The Global Markets

Sam Ro

Usually, when one asset class sells off, another rises. 

And when a lot of asset classes fall, the so-called “safe havens” will rise.  These include things like U.S. Treasuries, gold, and a handful of other currencies like the Swiss Franc or Japanese Yen.

However, everything is selling off right now.

“Rare to see every futures market I follow down,” tweeted bond trader Ed Bradford.

Here’s a look at a bunch of futures via FinViz.

futures

