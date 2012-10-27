The US Is No Longer The Top Destination For Foreign Investment

Photo: imgur

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development recently released a report on global foreign direct investment flows, titled “Global Investment Trends Monitor.”The report indicates that despite a 3% decline from 1H 2011, China surpassed the U.S. as the world’s largest recipient of FDI at $59.1 billion (US) through the first half of 2012.



This might come as a surprise, considering that FDI to China has decreased in 10 out of the past 11 months.

China’s fall in FDI reflects a global trend, as global FDI inflows declined by 8.4% in 1H 2012 from 1H 2011. The decrease was concentrated in the BRIC nations and especially the United States, where FDI plummeted from $136.6 billion (US) in the second half of 2011 to $57.4 billion (US) in 1H 2012.

The global decline in FDI can be blamed on the Eurozone debt crisis and concerns of slowing growth in major economies – a metric with which FDI has a chicken-and-egg relationship.

Check out the world’s top recipients of FDI in the UNCTAD chart below:

Photo: UNCTAD





SEE ALSO: The 20 Fastest Growing Economies In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.