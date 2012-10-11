Global Food Crisis Risk Is Soaring [MAP]

The global risk analysis firm Maplecroft has released its food security index for 2013, along with a map that highlights which the food security of individual states.



Africa is clearly the most afflicted, with six of the seven states at “extreme risk.” Afghanistan was the only nation outside of Africa at extreme risk. Only two countries lacked sufficient data to be analysed.

Spiking food prices could have catastrophic consequences. “Forecasts for 2013 provide a worrying picture,” Maplecroft’s Head of Maps and Indices Helen Hodge added. “Although a food crisis has not emerged yet, there is potential for food related upheaval across the most vulnerable regions, including sub-Saharan Africa.”

The report added that food insecurity could also become yet another factor fueling the already tense relations and civil unrest in the Middle East.

At the current rate, Rabobank — a financial specialist in agro-commodities — estimates that prices of food staples could rise by as much as 15 per cent by June 2013.

Here’s the map:

Photo: Maplecroft

