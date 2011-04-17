20 Signs That We're Approaching A Global Food Crisis

Photo: sshb via Flickr
In case you haven’t noticed, the world is on the verge of a horrific global food crisis. At some point, this crisis will affect you and your family.
It may not be today, and it may not be tomorrow, but it is going to happen. Crazy weather and horrifying natural disasters have played havoc with agricultural production in many areas of the globe over the past couple of years.
Meanwhile, the price of oil has begun to skyrocket. The entire global economy is predicated on the ability to use massive amounts of inexpensive oil to cheaply produce food and other goods and transport them over vast distances. Without cheap oil the whole game changes.
Topsoil is being depleted at a staggering rate and key aquifers all over the world are being drained at an alarming pace. Global food prices are already at an all-time high and they continue to move up aggressively. So what is going to happen to our world when hundreds of millions more people cannot afford to feed themselves?
Most Americans are so accustomed to supermarkets that are absolutely packed to the gills with massive amounts of really inexpensive food that they cannot even imagine that life could be any other way. Unfortunately, that era is ending.
There are all kinds of indications that we are now entering a time when there will not be nearly enough food for everyone in the world. As competition for food supplies increases, food prices are going to go up. In fact, at some point they are going to go way up.
Let’s look at some of the key reasons why an increasing number of people believe that a massive food crisis is on the horizon.
The following are 20 signs that a horrific global food crisis is coming….
According to the World Bank, 44 million people around the globe have been pushed into extreme poverty since last June because of rising food prices
One third of the world's cropland is losing topsoil faster than new soil is forming through natural processes, according to Foreign Policy writer Lester Brown
Due to U.S. ethanol subsidies, almost a third of all corn grown in the United States is now used for fuel.
Due to a lack of water, some countries in the Middle East find themselves forced to almost totally rely on other nations for basic food staples.
According to the World Bank, there are 130 million people in China and 175 million people in India that are being fed with grain with water that is being pumped out of aquifers faster than it can be replaced.
So what happens once all of that water is gone?
Diseases such as UG99 wheat rust are wiping out increasingly large segments of the world food supply
The tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis in Japan have rendered vast agricultural areas in that nation unusable
In fact, there are many that believe that eventually a significant portion of northern Japan will be considered to be uninhabitable.
Not only that, many are now convinced that the Japanese economy, the third largest economy in the world, is likely to totally collapse as a result of all this.
If the price of oil continues to stay high, we are going to see much higher food prices and some forms of food production will no longer make economic sense at all
The price of oil may be the biggest factor on this list. The way that we produce our food is very heavily dependent on oil.
The way that we transport our food is very heavily dependent on oil. When you have skyrocketing oil prices, our entire food production system becomes much more expensive.
The world is not going to have enough phosphorous to meet agricultural demand in just 30 to 40 years, say scientists with the Global Phosphorus Research Initiative
The Food and Agriculture organisation said in a statement that its food price index was up 2.2 per cent in February, the highest record in both real, inflation-corrected terms and nominal terms since the agency started monitoring prices two decades ago.
There are about 3 billion people around the globe that live on the equivalent of 2 dollars a day or less and the world was already on the verge of economic disaster before this year even began
Revolutions have swept across the Middle East, the United States has gotten involved in the civil war in Libya, Europe is on the verge of a financial meltdown and the U.S. dollar is dying
2011 has already been one of the craziest years since World War 2.
None of this is good news for global food production.
There have been persistent rumours of shortages at some of the biggest suppliers of emergency food in the United States
The following is an excerpt from a recent 'special alert' posted on Raiders News Network:
'Look around you. Read the headlines. See the largest factories of food, potassium iodide, and other emergency product manufacturers literally closing their online stores and putting up signs like those on Mountain House's Official Website and Thyrosafe's Factory Webpage that explain, due to overwhelming demand, they are shutting down sales for the time being and hope to reopen someday.'
It means that time is short.
For years, many 'doom and gloomers' have been yelling and screaming that a food crisis is coming.
Well, up to this point there hasn't been much to get alarmed about. Food prices have started to rise, but the truth is that our stores are still packed to the rafters will gigantic amounts of relatively cheap food.
However, you would have to be an idiot not to see the warning signs. Just look at what happened in Japan after March 11th. Store shelves were cleared out almost instantly.
It isn't going to happen today, and it probably isn't going to happen tomorrow, but at some point a major league food crisis is going to strike.
So what are you and your family going to do then?
You might want to start thinking about that.
