The global financial markets in 2015 reduced to 1 chart and 5 bullets

Elena Holodny

A lot of things happened in the markets this year.

But some big themes were more monumental than others.

If you don’t have time for a lengthy reflection of the year, Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk offers five key conclusions of the year. Verbatim:

  • The turbulence in high yield was really not a big deal when compared with the performance of other risky assets, including equities
  • US stocks down 1% and stocks in core Europe up 7%
  • EM equities at the extremes, with Brazil down 13% and Russia up 23%
  • USD EM corporate bond returns down modestly
  • The best performer in fixed income was… US and European government bonds
D9ee04b3 dd8b 4157 a0d4 ada16ca24f1dDeutsche Bank

