The global financial markets in 2015 reduced to 1 chart and 5 bullets

A lot of things happened in the markets this year.

But some big themes were more monumental than others.

If you don’t have time for a lengthy reflection of the year, Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk offers five key conclusions of the year. Verbatim:

The turbulence in high yield was really not a big deal when compared with the performance of other risky assets, including equities

US stocks down 1% and stocks in core Europe up 7%

EM equities at the extremes, with Brazil down 13% and Russia up 23%

USD EM corporate bond returns down modestly

The best performer in fixed income was… US and European government bonds

