The global financial markets in 2015 reduced to 1 chart and 5 bullets

A lot of things happened in the markets this year.
But some big themes were more monumental than others.
If you don’t have time for a lengthy reflection of the year, Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk offers five key conclusions of the year. Verbatim:
- The turbulence in high yield was really not a big deal when compared with the performance of other risky assets, including equities
- US stocks down 1% and stocks in core Europe up 7%
- EM equities at the extremes, with Brazil down 13% and Russia up 23%
- USD EM corporate bond returns down modestly
- The best performer in fixed income was… US and European government bonds
