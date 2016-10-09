Animated map reveals the 550,000 miles of cable hidden under the ocean that power the internet

Every time you visit a web page or send an email, data is being sent and received through an intricate cable system that stretches around the globe. Since the 1850s, we’ve been laying cables across oceans to become better connected. Today, there are hundreds of thousands of miles of fibre optic cables constantly transmitting data between nations.

