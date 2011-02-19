47 Economic Stress Points That Set The Stage For Global Meltdown In 2012

Michael Snyder
2012

Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Is the world approaching a devastating global economic meltdown?  Right now there are a large number of factors that are creating economic stress points all over the globe. All of the crazy money printing that the Federal Reserve and other central banks have been doing is putting inflationary pressure on agricultural commodities, oil and precious metals. 

Massive floods, horrific droughts and extreme weather patterns all over the globe are ruining crops and creating food shortages. 

Some nations are now actually hoarding food, and in other nations rising prices have sparked food riots.  The price of oil has been moving back towards $100 a barrel, and if it stays at a high level for an extended period of time that is going to have very serious consequences for the global economy. 

In addition, the growing sovereign debt crisis could erupt again at any time.  Half a dozen nations in Europe are on the verge of insolvency, Japan’s national debt is now well over 200 per cent of GDP, and the global financial system is growing increasingly concerned about the exploding national debt of the United States.  The truth is that the entire world financial system is a house of cards balanced on a razor’s edge and it could come down at any time.

Sadly, very little has changed since the world financial system experienced almost a complete meltdown back in 2008.  Global financial markets are still a whirlpool of debt and speculation.  One really bad week could put us right back where we were prior to the infamous Wall Street bailouts.  Very little in our world is truly stable anymore.  As we have seen recently in Egypt, the globe can literally change almost overnight.  All it would take is for one really bad event to happen and world financial markets would instantly start imploding.

So when will the coming economic collapse happen?  Nobody knows for sure, but the fact that the global economy is increasingly becoming less stable as we approach the year 2012 is making a lot of people very nervous.

Global food prices set a new all-time record during the month of January

Source: United Nations

In early February the worst freeze in 60 years wiped out entire crops all across the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico

Already, it has been reported that some U.S. supermarkets have doubled or even tripled prices for certain produce items.

Source: The American Dream

It is being reported that due to the recent horrible freeze in Mexico cases of tomatoes that would usually cost shop owners around $13 are now going for up to $40

Source: NBC

One of China's key agricultural provinces is facing its worst drought in 200 years

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald

The FAO says that up to two-thirds of China's wheat crop could be at risk of failing due to weather conditions

Source: The Times of India

Officials in Mexico are estimating that four million tons of corn have been lost because of the recent freeze.

That represents a full 16 per cent of Mexico's annual corn harvest.

The price of corn has doubled over the last six months and it recently hit a new all-time high

Source: USA Today

The USDA has announced that corn supplies are the tightest that they have been in 15 years

Source: CTV News

It appears that Chinese imports of corn will be about 9 times larger than the USDA originally projected them to be for 2011

Source: ZeroHedge

The price of wheat has more than doubled over the past year and it hit a 30-month high on Monday

Source: Investors.com

In the event of a global catastrophe, current global stockpiles of wheat would only be able to feed the world for 82 days

Source: Financial Post

The price of soybeans is up about 50% since last June

Source: Forbes

The price of cotton has more than doubled over the past year

Source: USA Today

The commodity price of orange juice has doubled since 2009

Source: The Daily

The price of sugar is the highest it has been in 30 years

Source: Times of India

The UN projects that the global price of food will increase by another 30% by the end of 2011

Source: The Globe and Mail

In the U.K., the official rate of inflation is now twice as high as the target rate of inflation

Source: The Telegraph

Inflation in China is starting to get out of control

For example, food prices in China rose 10.3 per cent during the month of January.

Almost 14% of all credit card accounts in the US are currently 90 days or more delinquent

Source: My Budget 360

New home sales in the state of California were at the lowest level ever recorded in the month of January

Source: DQNews.com

The number of job openings in the United States declined for a second straight month during December

Source: Daily Finance

Average household debt in the United States has now reached a level of 136% of average household income

Source: American Dream

It is estimated that there are about 5 million homeowners in the United States that are at least two months behind on their mortgages

It is being projected that over a million American families will be booted out of their homes this year alone.

Source: The Economic Collapse

Today, 46% of all Americans carry a credit card balance from month to month

Source: Forbes

700,000 Americans have signed up for a credit card that has interest rates that go as high as 59.9%

Source: CNN Money

Americans now owe more than $889 billion on student loans, which is even more than they owe on credit cards

Source: FinAid

Source: My Budget 360

The Social Security trust fund will run a deficit of 56 billion dollars this year

Just a couple of years ago government planners were promising that we would not have any Social Security deficits until at least 2016 or 2017.

Source: American Thinker

When you adjust wages for inflation, middle class workers in the United States make less money today than they did back in 1971

Source: The Burning Platform

4.2 million Americans have been unemployed for one year or longer at this point

Source: The Hill

The number of Americans that have become so discouraged that they have given up searching for work completely now stands at an all-time high

Source: The Huffington Post

35 per cent of Americans believe that unemployment is currently the most important problem in the United States

Another 29 per cent believe that the economy is currently our biggest problem.

Source: Gallup

Gallup also says that 19.6 per cent of the workforce in America is currently either unemployed or underemployed

Source: Gallup

Source: The Economic Collapse

The Obama administration is projecting that the federal budget deficit will be 1.65 trillion dollars for fiscal 2011

Source: The Telegraph

It is estimated that the total U.S. national debt will be greater than 100 per cent of GDP by the end of this fiscal year

Source: The Washington Times

The U.S. government relies on foreign nations such as China and Japan to finance 40 per cent of all new government debt

Source: The Telegraph

State and local government debt is now sitting at an all-time high of 22 per cent of U.S. GDP

Source: The Economic Collapse

The Chinese are now hoarding gold like there is no tomorrow

In fact, Chinese demand for gold has now risen to approximately 25% of total global production.

Source: The Telegraph

According to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, visits to soup kitchens are up 24 per cent over the past year

Source: The Telegraph

One out of every seven Americans is now on food stamps

Source: USA Today

One out of every six elderly Americans now lives below the federal poverty line

Source: National Council on ageing

55 per cent of all Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck

A major economic downturn could quickly wipe out millions of families.

Source: Tri-State Defender

Gasoline prices in the United States are now the highest that they have ever been in the middle of February

Source: Yahoo News

Faith in our economic system continues to decline

According to one new report, only 26 per cent of Americans now trust the U.S. financial system.

Need an illustration?

10 Charts That Embody Everything That's Wrong With The U.S. Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.