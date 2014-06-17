Global Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Has Just Opened Its Sixth Sydney Outlet

Din Tai Fung has opened at the old brewery site.

The dumplification of Sydney continued this week when Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese restaurant chain, opened its sixth Sydney outlet at Central, the former Kent Street Brewery in Chippendale.

The 120-seat restaurant follows on from the biggest branch, in Chatswood, which opened in April this year. Since the first one opened in World Square six years ago, Din Tai Fung has also added outlets at The Star, Westfield Sydney and North Sydney.

Just in case you haven’t tried the company’s xiaolongbao, the appeal is that they’re steamed Shanghai-style soup dumplings, so you get a little flood of soup in your mouth when you bite into them (alternatively, you pierce the wrapper and suck out the liquid).

The 75-plus items on Din Tai Fung Central menu include black truffle dumplings and the quirky, brightly coloured dumpling “gems” filled with bolognese, cheese, BBQ pork and corn, among other curiously non-Asian flavours.

The Central branch has the signature, glass-enclosed dumpling kitchen where you can watch the chefs, wearing white masks, hand-make every one of the 5000 dumplings they send out daily.

The first Din Tai Fung opened in 1974 as a street stall in Taipei. Forty years on, there are outlets in Japan, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, USA, Hong Kong – where they’ve been awarded Michelin stars – and Australia.

Din Tai Fung Central at Central Park

Level 2, Central Kitchen

28 Broadway, Chippendale. Ph 8069 9900

