Global Developers Invited To Submit Designs For New Federation Square East In Melbourne

The Premier of Victoria, Denis Napthine, has invited global developer’s to submit their ideas for the new Federation Square East redevelopment in Melbourne.

The redesign will act as the missing link between Melbourne’s sporting and cultural hubs.

Expression of interest to redesign, which Napthine has described as “a once in a lifetime location”, will start to be taken on September 15.

“With the CBD, parkland and the Yarra River on its doorstep, it has the potential to be a new gateway to Melbourne’s best features — the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Park, the Botanical Gardens, Federation Square and the Arts Centre,” the state’s premier said.

The government hopes the selected development plans will bear little to no cost on the tax payer, but The Herald Sun reports experts have estimated that a cover over the rail lines will cost $350 million alone.

