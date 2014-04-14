Nothing's Going Right For Ukraine

Which countries have the best things going for them demographically, and which have the worst?
This chart from investor Charlie Robertson — which he contributed to our presentation on the most important charts in the world — nicely lays out the coming changes to global demographics.
The big winners — in terms of which countries will see the biggest increases to the prime-age population are both in Africa: Nigeria and Kenya.
The US is right in the middle. Russia and Ukraine are big losers.
