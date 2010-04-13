Global Debt To GDP: Europe Is Bust

In terms of National (versus State) debt levels as compared to GDP, have a look at the cartogram below. Europe makes the USA look like a group of pikers!



There are obvious factors of economic robustness and currency that are at play here, but wow, the Europeans, Canadiens and Japanese can almost make profligate Americans feel good about themselves!

Photo: www.ritholtz.com

Hat tip Paul

Reprinted from Barry Ritholtz’s The Big Picture.

