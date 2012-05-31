Some Things Are Insanely Expensive Outside Of The US [Infographic]

Think New York is expensive? Try Sao Paolo, where a two liter bottle of a soft drink would run you the equivalent of $19.05.
A dollar in the United States goes a great deal further than almost anywhere else in the world. Frank Holmes at US Funds created this great infographic, which is based on a Deutsche Bank report..
Have a look at the dollar cost of goods around the world:
Photo: US Funds
