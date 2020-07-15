The global ranking of the best cities to work in is getting a shakeup thanks to COVID-19. Here's how Australia fared.

COVID-19 may change the face of cities around the world. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

s

The rankings of the best cities to work in is facing its biggest shakeup in years.

As the coronavirus threatens to impact local economies differently, city rankings are shuffling around.

While still too early to tell exactly what the full impact will be, it’s already clear some cities and countries will look very different by the end of the year.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

As countries experience varying levels of success in containing COVID-19, some cities may emerge from the pandemic looking very different.

Exposing everything from unemployment and economic growth to government effectiveness and immigration, global cities are headed for their biggest shakeup in years.

Digital education platform FutureLearn is tracking how its top 100 locations, ranked by their job, economic and educational prospects, are being affected by the virus.

While the full economic impact won’t be known for some time, the initial changes are indicative of what may come in future months.

Interestingly, despite its relative success with coronavirus containment, Australia’s cities largely saw their rankings worsen.

Perth retained its status as Australia’s number one destination for international students and professionals, losing one place to rank 46th overall. While the West Australian city is home to the highest unemployment rate locally at 8.1%, it has perhaps been saved by the state government’s decision to shut its borders almost immediately.

Sydney improved its lot to place 53rd, while Adelaide went back to 78th. As it enters a second lockdown, Australia’s alleged most liveable city Melbourne copped the worst forecast on how COVID-19 will affect its economy. Set to lose $1 billion every week the new lockdown endures, it was pushed back to place 82nd, followed closely down by Brisbane in 83rd to round out Australia’s top cities.

While Australia heads into a recession, and faces the possibility of a second wave of infections and lockdowns, its road to recovery could be easier than those facing other nations, like the USA.

Looking globally, it’s an interesting look at which country’s approaches have and haven’t worked initially.

Sweden, which committed to achieving herd immunity, has seen all of its cities slip in attractiveness after recording high death tolls. That’s despite its lack of lockdowns causing less direct disruption to businesses and employment.

Europe more broadly appears to be a mixed bag. While some cities in the Netherlands slipped, others like Switzerland and Austria largely moved up the rankings. French cities meanwhile all went backwards, with Lyon and Nice dropping three and two ranks apiece.

While some cities have not yet lost their place, they look like they are in for a reckoning. Take New York, which on economic forecasts, scored just 1 out of 100, after COVID-19 decimated much of the city.

It’s not the only US city that looks to be in trouble as the country struggles with more than 2.4 million active cases. Boston scored just 25, Detroit managed a 41, while Miami and Atlanta slid 6 ranks each.

With economic data tending to lag significantly, many cities will likely look very different in a few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.