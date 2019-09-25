Adam Neumann leaves a global empire of coworking spaces. These are the cities with the most WeWork offices, and how much they cost.

Reuters Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann created a global empire.

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann stepped down Tuesday after the company delayed its highly anticipated IPO.

Neumann created a global WeWork empire during his reign, expanding to more than 110 cities in 29 countries. New York City has the most spaces with 60 locations, followed by Shanghai and London.

Here are the 15 cities with the most WeWork offices, and how much it costs to rent space there.

Read more WeWork news here.

WeWork’s cofounder Adam Neumann may be out as CEO, but he leaves behind a massive global empire of coworking spaces.

During his reign, Neumann expanded WeWork from its New York City headquarters to more than 110 cities across 29 countries. The company currently offers 604,000 workstations globally.

New York City has the most coworking spaces with 60 locations, but Shanghai and London each have over 35 spaces, according to UK-based gaming-supplies company Liberty Games. The company analysed the number of WeWork offices around the world in a report on the best cities for coworking spaces. Per that research, renting an office can cost under $US300 in Mexico City for a hotdesk (shared table space).



Read more:

Read Adam Neumann’s statement about stepping down as WeWork’s CEO



Neumann stepped down as CEO Tuesday after delaying its highly anticipated IPO due to concerns over the company’s murky growth strategy and reports of being over-valuated. The CEO himself came under fire for leasing a handful of buildings that he owns back to WeWork, a potential conflict of interest.

Still, here are where the ousted CEO opened real estate across the world – and how much it costs to rent space in US dollars:

15. Chicago, USA, has 11 total spaces.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US350

Private office cost (per month): $US731

14. Boston, USA, has 11 total spaces.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US419

Private office cost (per month): $US988

13. Mexico City, Mexico, has 14 total spaces.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US245

Private office cost (per month): $US410

12. São Paulo, Brazil, has 14 total spaces.

REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker A helicopter flies over the skyline of Sao Paulo February 12, 2015.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US311

Private office cost (per month): $US587

11. Paris, France, has 14 total spaces.

Shutterstock/Catarina Belova Paris, France

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US465

Private office cost (per month): $US998

10. Seattle, USA, has 15 total spaces.

Shutterstock

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US365

Private office cost (per month): $US717

9. Washington, DC, has 16 total spaces.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US372

Private office cost (per month): $US711

8. Tokyo, Japan, has 16 total spaces.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US650

Private office cost (per month): $US18,465

7. Seoul, South Korea, has 17 total spaces.

Public Domain Seoul, South Korea.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US310

Private office cost (per month): $US667

6. Beijing, China, has 21 total spaces.

Xinhua/Pei Xin via Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US323

Private office cost (per month): $US677

5. San Francisco and the Bay Area in the US has 26 total spaces.

Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US498

Private office cost (per month): $US1,018

4. Los Angeles, USA, has 27 total spaces.

WeWork

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US395

Private office cost (per month): $US794

3. Shanghai, China, has 37 total spaces.

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US316

Private office cost (per month): $US691

2. London, UK, has 47 total spaces.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US578

Private office cost (per month): $US1,360

1. New York City, USA, has 60 total spaces.

WeWork

Hotdesk cost (per month): $US470

Private office cost (per month): $US1,094

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.