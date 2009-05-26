Global Chaos Pushes Down Stocks

Stocks around the world are falling as global security concerns take centre stage. It started with the North Korean nuke test late on Sunday night. Since then, North Korea has tested more missilexs, and its antagonists haven’t the faintest clue how to confront the nation.



Also in the news: A bombing at a NYC Starbucks, word out of Iran that it wasn’t interested in the West’s latest nuclear disarmament proposals, and some comments from defence Secretary Gates about the rapidly failing war in Afghanistan.

Don’t believe the history books, folks. War isn’t good for the economy. We definitely don’t want one.

World stocks are trading down, with Europe off over 1%, and US futures are headed down pre-market by less than 1%. Both the Yen and the dollar are rallying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.