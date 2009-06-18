Here's How Global Warming Will Impact YOUR neighbourhood

-For the last 800,000 years the amount of carbon dioxide in the air has been between 170-300 parts per million, according to analysis of air bubbles trapped in Antarctic ice core.

-We are now at 385 ppm, 30% above the highest point in 800,000 years.

Scientists say that the threshold for irreversible climate change is 450 ppm.

-This report assumes we go way past that, which many analysts including DOE chief Steven Chu expect we will. The low end of our projected range is 550 ppm, the high end is 800 ppm.