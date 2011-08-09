The Entire World Is Going Bear Market

Photo: NASA

A scary aspect of this selloff: There’s nowhere safe.In London, the main index has just fallen 20% from its highs, entering official bear market territory.



Hong Kong is now off 23% from its highs — again, more bear market.

Brazil was off about 20% from its highs before its recent plunging. It’s now off about 31% from its highs.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is off just over 18% from its highs. So who knows we might get there today.

