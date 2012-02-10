The Global Art Auction Market Smashed All Previous Records Last Year

Baishi Qi’s record-setting painting

Photo: via Artinfo.com

The final dollar tally for global total art revenue at auction last year completely destroyed the 2010 record.A whopping $11.5 billion was spent on art in 2011, significantly exceeding the $10 billion mark set the previous year. That’s a 21 per cent increase from 2010, according to the French research company Artprice.



The final total was propelled by the “Eagle Standing on Pine Tree; Four-Character Couplet in Seal Script” by Baishi Qi, which sold for $57.2 million in Beijing in May and was the most expensive painting sold at auction last year.

A total of 1,688 pieces were sold above the $1 million threshold, Artprice reported.

The best total sale came on Nov. 9 at Sotheby’s in New York, when the Contemporary and Post-War sale totaled $271.8 million.

