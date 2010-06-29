GOOD NEWS: Global Air Traffic Surges Above Pre-Recession Levels And Is Accelerating

As highlighted would happen last month, rebounding global air traffic has now broken above pre-crisis levels:



IATA:

“Demand rebounded strongly in May following the impact of the European volcanic ash fiasco in April. Passenger traffic is now 1% above pre-recession levels, while the freight market is 6% bigger,” said Giovanni Bisignani, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

A capacity increase of 4.8% in May lagged behind the strong upturn in passenger demand. This pushed May’s international passenger load factor to 76% (78.7% when adjusted for seasonality). This is the sixth consecutive month with seasonally adjusted load factors near 79%. Matching capacity to demand will become increasingly challenging in the coming months. Aircraft utilization remains 5% below pre-recession levels for single-aisle aircraft and 8% for longer-range twin-aisle aircraft. The 100 aircraft taken out of storage during May and 93 the new aircraft delivered globally add further capacity pressure.

Similarly, the strong surge in cargo traffic outstripped a capacity increase of 12.3%, pushing load factors to a record high of 55.7% (56.3% when adjusted for seasonality).

The airline industry is even expected to post a $2.5 billion profit this year, after suffering $9.9 billion in losses during 2009. Still, this profit will reflect just tiny 0.5% margins according to the IATA, thus the situation is far from comfortable for the industry. Yet given the return of traffic to pre-crisis levels, the industry’s profitability challenge in 2010 is more of a capacity growth issue, ie. too many planes coming onto the market, rather than a lack of underlying demand.

Year-to-date, passenger traffic (RPK) has now grown 7.2% vs. the comparable 2009 period. Freight traffic (FTK) has grown 29%:

Moreover, the latest May data (below) shows an acceleration in year-over-year growth vs. the growth seen year-to-date (above). Even in North America and Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.