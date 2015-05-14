THE GLOBAL 20: Twenty big stories that define the world

Andy Kiersz
California drought oasisREUTERS/Robert Galbraith

We live in a complex, ever-changing world, with several opportunities and dangers ahead of us.

We’ve taken a closer look at 20 of the most important economic, political, environmental, and social themes that define the state of our world and its future.

China’s rise and its challenges, the emergence of robotics as a major economic force, Greece’s fiscal woes, and the threat posed by a warming climate are among the most important things happening in the world today.

Source

Source

Image: Reuters

Source (Pakistan agreement)

Source (Russia agreement)

Source

Source

Image

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Image: Thomson Reuters

Source (unrest and crackdown)

Source (Maduro approval)

Source (generation amounts)

Source (price)

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source (internet.org)

Source (Project Loon)

Source

Source

Image: Reuters/Yves Herman

Source

Source

Map

Source

Source

Source

Source (National Geographic estimates)

Source (Miami map)

Source

Source

Source (drought definition)

Source (California map)

Source

Source (oil exports)

Source (exchange rate)

Source

Source

Source (extinction numbers)

Source (map)

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

Source

People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practising Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 8, 2009.

Now check out the beauty of crowds around the world »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.