THE GLOBAL 20: Twenty big stories that define the world

We live in a complex, ever-changing world, with several opportunities and dangers ahead of us.
We’ve taken a closer look at 20 of the most important economic, political, environmental, and social themes that define the state of our world and its future.
China’s rise and its challenges, the emergence of robotics as a major economic force, Greece’s fiscal woes, and the threat posed by a warming climate are among the most important things happening in the world today.
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practising Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 8, 2009.
Now check out the beauty of crowds around the world »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.