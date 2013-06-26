CHART: 160 Years Of Interest Rate Fluctuations For 9 Major Countries

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has been on a historic upswing in recent weeks.



“With the FED’s words as a backdrop this week, we saw a sharp reversal on the long standing bull market for the US 10 yr,” said Global Financial Data’s Ralph Dillon. “We are seeing yields rise in almost all Developed Nations. Some more than others, but clearly a sign that the corner has been turned.”

To put things in some grand context, our friends at Global Financial Data have built this chart of 10-year bond interest rates US, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands and Austria going back to 1850.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.