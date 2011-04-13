Flickr Founder's Games Startup Raises $10 Million From Accel And Andreessen Horowitz

Flickr co-founder Stewart Butterfield’s new startup Tiny Speck just announced it raised $10 million in a new round from über-VCs Andreessen Horowitz and Accel Partners.



Tiny Speck is an online gaming company. Its first game is “Glitch.”

Glitch is still in private beta, so it’s hard to say exactly what you do in the game, but it’s a massive multiplayer online game where you’re controlling a character as it goes through life. (Watching a trailer for Glitch reminded us of a Zynga game, or Sim City.)

Flickr actually got started as an online game company of which picture sharing and uploading was just one feature, but when the games project got too big the team focused on the photo part.

Social, casual games in the browser are now a huge, really hot market thanks to Zynga which makes $400 million a year in profits from Facebook games. And Stewart Butterfield is a successful serial entrepreneur who’s had a vision for this game for a very long time. That makes Glitch a company to watch.

