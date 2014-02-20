This New Dating App Helps You Meet Hotties Through Instagram

It’s not uncommon for people to “meet” each other on Instagram and begin dating.

But now there’s an app for that.

Glimpse, which launched earlier this month, helps you find love on Instagram.

Here’s how it works. Like other dating apps, you first enter in basic details like gender, birth date, and sexual orientation. But the real core of your profile comes down to the photos you post on Instagram.

If an account catches your eye, you “smile” at that person. Just as with Tinder, that user will receive a notification and then if they smile back at you, you’re allowed to message each other.

But here’s the issue with the app. If you don’t actively use Instagram to take selfies frequently, this app might not be for you.

And you might look like a straight up fool to anyone who views your profile, based on what kind of pictures you’ve decided to share.

Let’s use my Instagram account as example (above). What can you really gather about me?

Granted, a lot of these photos are two years old. I barely document anything that happens in my life via Instagram.

But based on my profile photo, you can tell that I like rapper Kendrick Lamar. You can tell that I like Toms shoes and biking, going to festivals, sleepy poodles, hanging out in parks, deer, San Francisco, gay pride, and the sunset.

Well, what do you know. That’s actually a fairly accurate summation of myself. Now, let the matching ensue!

Readers, what has your experience been like with Glimpse! Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.