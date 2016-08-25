This super sleek yacht cuts through water like a knife

Owning a yacht is a sign of wealth and power. But if you’re in the market for something more interesting than a boat to watch sunset cruises on the Hudson River, then the Glider SS18 Super Sports might be what you’re looking for. The SS18 has a unique design where two pontoons keep the boat out of the water to reduce drag on the hull, while the powerful motors can get the yacht hauling up to 56 knots.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.