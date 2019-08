GlideCycle is an exercise device which reduces the pain on your knees while running. It has a suspension system that lifts the body by cradling the pelvis.

The company claims you can still run as hard or as fast as you want but without the pain.

Produced by Joe Daunt. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

