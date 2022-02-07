Teen singled out by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s team online says he hasn’t received an apology

Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

An official Twitter account for Youngkin’s campaign called out Ethan Lynne, who had criticized the governor.

The campaign eventually deleted the tweet, which included his name and photo.

Lynne told The Washington Post he has received “no apology, no communication, nothing.”

A 17-year-old boy who was named and singled out online by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s official campaign says he has not received an apology.

Ethan Lynne, a high-school senior, had tweeted a story from the VPM radio station that suggested Youngkin had repurposed a room in Virginia’s Executive Mansion that was used for slavery education, calling the Republican governor “shameful.” VPM later issued a correction to the story, which Lynne noted in a later post.

But after the original tweet, Team Youngkin posted a photo of Lynne with former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who had previously appeared in a yearbook with someone in blackface.

Team Youngkin deleted its tweet on Sunday after it prompted widespread criticism, including from Virginia state lawmakers. A spokesperson for Youngkin’s campaign told The Post that it deleted the tweet after realizing Lynn was a minor.

Lynne told The Washington Post on Sunday that he received “no apology, no communication, nothing.” He confirmed to Insider on Monday morning that he had still not received anything.

“I knew that the bar was already on the floor for him and his team but I didn’t realize that the floor was 30 feet (9.14m) below the floor where I thought it was,” Lynne previously told Insider’s Kelsey Vlamis.

Representatives for Youngkin’s campaign and the Virginia governor’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.