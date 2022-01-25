Virginia’s new Republican governor, who banned critical race theory in schools, is launching a tipline for parents to report their kids’ teachers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Virginia’s newly-elected governor banned critical race theory teaching in his first month in office.

Glenn Youngkin promoted a government email to which parents can report teachers.

He said parents can report public school teachers if they believe they’re “behaving objectionably.”

Virginia’s newly-elected Republican governor, who has banned critical race theory in public schools, is launching a tipline to report teachers of “divisive subjects.”

In a Monday interview with the conservative radio host John Fredericks, Youngkin said parents can email the state government to report any public school teachers they believe to be “behaving objectionably.”

“We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations. Help us be aware of … their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia, and we’re going to make sure we catalog it all.

“This gives us a great insight into what’s happening at a school level and further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out.”

Youngkin, the first Republican to win the state in more than 10 years, was sworn into office earlier this month.

He had made critical race theory — an academic practice developed by legal scholars to examine the ongoing effects of racism in American policies and institutions — a key component of his 2021 campaign.

Youngkin banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” on his first day in office. The order did not define “divisive concepts” but cited critical race theory as an example.

The order was issued even though critical race theory was never part of the state’s public school curriculum, The Washington Post reported.

As one of his first moves in office, Youngkin also removed school mask requirements statewide — allowing parents to opt out of compulsory mask rules in classrooms — prompting several school districts to defy the move.