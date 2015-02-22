Glenn McGrath apologises for hunting photos: 'I deeply regret being involved'

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has apologised for hunting African animals, after photos of the kills were leaked on social media.

“In 2008 I participated in a hunting safari in Zimbabwe that was licensed and legal but in hindsight highly inappropriate,” he tweeted yesterday afternoon.

“It was an extremely difficult time in my life and looking back I deeply regret being involved.”

Here are the photos in question.

The photos were taken in 2008, the year McGrath’s wife Jane died of breast cancer.

While many are criticising McGrath for his actions, others have applauded his honest response and asked that people not take their anger on his charity.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports it was not McGrath’s first hunting experience, having been on a hunting trip in the NSW bush fellow cricketers Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie.

