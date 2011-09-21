INSTANT MBA: Companies Should Invest More Into Training Their Leaders

Screengrab from HispanicLeaders on YouTube



Today’s advice comes from former Norway Seafood Co. Vice President Glenn Llopis’ piece in Forbes: “Companies spend millions of dollars to innovate their products and services. The same discipline and approach must apply to leadership,” he says. “organisations must invest in changing the mindset of leadership from general fighting the last war to creative enabler of opportunity, innovation and possibility.”

Llopis, who now heads the centre for Hispanic Leadership, says implementing stale ideas that might have worked in the business climate of yesteryear could hold companies back and sink executives’ careers. Business must put something in to get something out — spending time and money to figure out what executives need to know and cultivate those skill sets is vital.

