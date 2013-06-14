GLENN HUBBARD: Bernanke Deserves An 'A-' But Says The Fed Has Now Put Itself Into A Difficult Box

Dean of the Columbia Graduate School of Business and former economic advisor to Mitt Romney Glenn Hubbard swung by the Business Insider offices for a wide ranging interview on economic topics.



In this segment, we discussed the Federal Reserve, and the matter of the “Taper” the eventual winddown of Quantative Easing.

Hubbard gives Bernanke an “A-” but says the Fed is in something of a box, and will have a difficult time managing the exit.



Produced by Business Insider Video

