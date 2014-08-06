Glenn Greenwald Won't Say Whether He Has A New Snowden

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Glenn Greenwald attends the George Polk Awards in New York, April 11, 2014.

Glenn Greenwald won’t answer questions about a CNN report released Tuesday that said officials believe he has a new source inside a government intelligence agency leaking to him after his journalism startup, The Intercept, published a story detailing the composition of the U.S. terrorism watch list.

“Can’t comment on that CNN claim,” Greenwald wrote in an email to Business Insider.

Though he isn’t saying whether he has a new leaker, Greenwald did say he plans to publish more information based on documents given to him by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

“There are definitely still more stories based on Snowden documents coming,” wrote Greenwald.

While a reporter at the Guardian, Greenwald was among the first to publish stories detailing NSA surveillance programs based on material leaked by Snowden last year. Those stories made international headlines, spurred reforms at the NSA, and earned Greenwald a Pulitzer Prize. He teamed Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar to launch The Intercept in February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.