Glenn Greenwald, The Reporter Who First Wrote About Edward Snowden's NSA Leaks, Heads To A Startup Backed By A Billionaire

AP Glenn Greenwald

Over the summer, Glenn Greenwald broke the ultimate story. The Guardian reporter was first to write about Edward Snowden and his National Security Administration leaks.

Now, Greenwald is leaving The Guardian for a media startup, BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith reports. Greenwald confirmed his departure in a written statement to Smith and called his new job a “once-in-a-career dream journalistic opportunity” he could “not possibly decline.”

While Greenwald didn’t disclose the name of the startup he’s heading to, it’s backed by billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, according to Reuters’ Mark Hosenball.

Greenwald told Smith the publication will be a “momentous new venture.” He also said it’s a “very well-funded … very substantial new media outlet” that has already begun hiring.

Greenwald’s role will include reporting and writing, but he’s also been tasked with “creating the entire journalism unit from the ground up by recruiting the journalists and editors who share the same journalistic ethos and shaping the whole thing — but especially the political journalism part — in the image of the journalism [he] respects most.”

