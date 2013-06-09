Glenn Greenwald Breaks ANOTHER NSA Story

Glenn Greenwald

The Guardian’s Glenn Greenwald is on a roll this week with revelations from secret surveillance programs conducted by the National Security Agency.



On June 5, Greenwald first broke the story that the NSA was collecting phone records from millions of Verizon customers every day. The next day brought an even bigger scoop: the spy agency had “direct access” into top tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Apple.

The details of that program, dubbed PRISM, were leaked to Greenwald in a top secret, 41-slide PowerPoint presentation.

But the leaks are not over. According to Greenwald, there’s a new program called “Boundless Informant” — a top secret tool to count and categorize communications records worldwide.

Writes Greenwald and Ewen MacAskill:

Boundless Informant documents show the agency collecting almost 3 billion pieces of intelligence from US computer networks over a 30-day period ending in March 2013. One document says it is designed to give NSA officials answers to questions like, “What type of coverage do we have on country X” in “near real-time by asking the SIGINT [signals intelligence] infrastructure.”

An NSA factsheet about the program, acquired by the Guardian, says: “The tool allows users to select a country on a map and view the metadata volume and select details about the collections against that country.”

The tool gives NSA analysts a “heatmap” of how much surveillance a certain country is under.

