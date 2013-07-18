Glenn Greenwald Is Writing A Book On Edward Snowden And NSA Surveillance

Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald, the Guardian journalist who has broken numerous details regarding the National Security Agency’s surveillance program, is writing a book that promises to reveal even more.



The book’s publisher, Metropolitan Books, announced the book deal on Thursday, and it is due out in March 2014. According to Metropolitan Books, Greenwald will deliver “new revelations exposing the extraordinary cooperation of private industry and the far-reaching consequences of the government’s program, both domestically and abroad.”

This will be Greenwald’s fifth book. Greenwald has said that he still has access to more information from NSA leak source Edward Snowden, the 30-year-old former NSA contractor who has leaked a trove of agency secrets to journalists. Snowden is currently in a Moscow airport transit zone, where he is seeking asylum.

Greenwald’s extensive reporting — and his passion for issues of government surveillance — has made him a focal point of the NSA controversy.

