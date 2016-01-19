Glenn Frey from the Eagles has died aged 67

Eagles founding member and guitarist, Glenn Frey. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images.

Eagles founding member and guitarist, Glenn Frey, has died aged 67.

The news was announced on the band’s Facebook page earlier today which said that the musician had died in New York after battling with multiple diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Frey, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1948, founded the Eagles with Don Henley in 1971 along with members, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. The American rock band was most well-known for hits such as “Hotel California”, “Lyin’ Eyes” and “Take It Easy”, many of which Frey wrote or co-wrote with Henley.

Their album, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)”, was named one of the best-selling album of the last century.

The Eagles were eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 after disbanding for 14 years in 1980 before coming together again in 1994 for the album, “Hell Freezes Over”.

Henley has since released a statement describing Frey as his brother and family saying that his meeting with the talented musician in 1970 changed his life and “eventually had an impact on the lives of millions of other people”.

“He was the spark plug, the man with the plan. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of popular music and a work ethic that wouldn’t quit. He was funny, bullheaded, mercurial, generous, deeply talented and driven. He loved his wife and kids more than anything.”

The band has sold more than 150 million records making them one of the highest-selling bands of all time.

Many have since paid tribute to Frey on social media.

His music was personally inspirational, his impact immeasurable, his legacy timeless. #glennfrey #heartachetonight — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 19, 2016

Glenn Frey. I’m shocked. A brilliant songwriter and a really good guy. Talented, funny, cynical and sweet. – Huey pic.twitter.com/fgFVlZOEnX — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) January 18, 2016

RIP Glenn Frey. Thank you for the songs and inspiration to so many. Missed by all. – T — Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) January 18, 2016

"It may be rainin', but there's a rainbow above you." We love you, #Glenn Frey. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 18, 2016

