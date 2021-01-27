7-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close says it might be better to win the lifetime achievement award: 'You don't have to make a speech'

Steve Granitz/WireImage Glenn Close was last nominated for her role in 2017’s ‘The Wife.’

Glenn Close said “it might be cool” to never win an Oscar.

The 74-year-old has picked up seven best actress nominations but has never won.

“Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award?” she asked Pete Davidson in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Glenn Close has famously racked up the most Oscar nominations without ever winning, but the 74-year-old has now said she thinks “it might be cool” to never win.

The seven-time nominee was asked about her difficult relationship with the Academy Awards during an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series. “What can we do to get you an Oscar?” Davidson said. “We have to get the internet to help because you deserve seven!”

In response, Close said: “Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don’t have to make a speech.”

“It’s beyond me,” she continued. “I don’t know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what’s good. You’re fulfilled by your work, and that’s the process to me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Glenn Close attends the 2019 Oscars.

She added: “It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn’t mind being wheeled out when I’m old and drooling, and I have a grey wig to cover my bald head.”

Close was first nominated for best actress in 1983 for “The World According to Garp,” her first big-screen performance. And she has picked three Golden Globes, three Tony awards, and three Emmys across her four-decade career as both a screen and stage actor.

She picked up her most recent Oscar nomination for her performance in the 2017 drama “The Wife” but was beat out by Olivia Colman who won for her portrayal of Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’s period comedy “The Favourite.”

Later during her chat with Davidson, Close revealed that she kept her entire wardrobe from the 1996 movie “101 Dalmatians” thanks to a contractual agreement with Disney.

She said: “I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie,” Close revealed. “Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no.”

