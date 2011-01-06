Glenn Close "Distraught" Over Her unauthorised Cameo In Lewd Navy Video

Glenn Close is not at all amused that the lewd videos made by Capt. Owen honour for the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Enterprise featured her image in a montage. Excerpts from the videos are below.



The videos, which are full of sexual innuendo and anti-gay remarks, such as picturing two female officers supposedly showering together, led to Capt. honour being relieved of his duties as commanding officer of the Enterprise yesterday.

Close appears toward the end of the video below holding a stuffed parrot, just after a shot of condoms and lubricant.

The actress, via her publicist Catherine Olin, released the following statement to the Washington Post:

I am distraught that my image has been used to perpetuate something that I abhor… The cynical, unauthorised use of my image in this video is deeply offensive and insulting, and was the result of a seemingly innocent request of me during a visit to the aircraft carrier over four years ago.





