Sounds like the Wall St. Protesters really do have Glenn Beck worried. Here are the top eight items he thinks you should have on hand for the coming “upheaval”:



Gold

Food

Cigarettes

Liquor

Sugar

Guns

Ammo

Seed

Some of these items will be specifically for trading purposes.

It goes on.

