Glenn Beck goes mellow in his victory lap over the Van Jones resignation. First he takes some jabs at the mainstream media, then plays it up as a victory for the people. Mediate calls it “strikingly subdued.” Beck tries to make it a bigger issue, saying we don’t know who Barack Obama is, insinuating that Obama is a Marxist.







