Glenn Beck To Unveil Mystery "Plan" Tomorrow

Glenn Beck has a plan, and he’s deadly serious about it.



The mega-popular Fox news host/evangelist will unveil an initiative called “The Plan” in Florida tomorrow while on tour to promote his book, “Arguing With Idiots.”

“This show is changing next year,” he intoned in an on-air announcement. “We are moving forward — because I’m tired of it!”

Starting in January, Beck says he’ll take a different approach to his program.

“Get out of debt yourself! The time for reckless spending is over,” he told viewers, getting emotional. “They don’t get it in Washington, but you must — you must! — get it in your own house.”

Beck’s weird charisma has made him very very rich. Forbes estimates he’s worth $23 million.

Beck has successfully diversifed his brand among radio, TV, web and The New York Times bestseller lists.

The St Petersburg Times’ Eric Deggans rounds up some facts and figures:

Beck earns an estimated $10 million from his syndicated radio show

His live stage shows have netted $2.4 million in estimated revenue.

