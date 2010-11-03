Glenn Beck's Ratings Still Down Sharply From Their 2009 Peak

Glenn Beck has seen a sharp ratings decline this year. By April, his Fox News Channel audience had slipped to about 2.1 million viewers from 2.9 million in January.



Five months later, Beck’s ratings haven’t improved any. In October he averaged 2,095,000 total viewers, down 24% from about 2.7 million in October 2009, according to Nielsen.

He still crushes his competitors in the 5 p.m. time slot. But one of them, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, saw his ratings improve 8% in October year over year, up to 576,000 from 543,000. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer saw a considerable drop in his audience, though he still beat Matthews, with 602,000 total viewers down from 715,000 a year earlier.

We have an email out to Beck’s rep and will update if he offers a comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.