Glenn Beck's New Year's Plan Sounds A Lot Like Oprah's New Network

Glenn Beck has posted a lengthy message welcoming 2011 and calling for a ‘fundamental transformation’ of America in the New Year.



After spending years, and thousands of man-hours, in research, reflection, and prayer, my team and I have come to realise that a “Fundamental Transformation” is required. While it is just as powerful, it’s also the polar opposite of what President Obama touted last election. President Obama and the progressive ruling class of both parties believe in the collective planned society. I believe America’s answers are to be found with, by, and in the individual American honestly pursuing happiness not in 2,000 page bills.

“America is great, because America is good” appears to be Beck’s slogan for his 2011 projects and he goes to some lengths to explain the steps he intends to take to ensure this ‘transformation’ takes place (“I will admit our wrongdoing, but I will not be a constant apologist for our nations mistakes. However, I will also look for historical context.”). The core message, however, is the change begins with you.

Which for regular watchers is not necessarily a new thing. Also it sounds a lot like Oprah — also not a new thing. But here is perhaps the clearest evidence yet that Beck is attempting to position himself as the nation’s next big O. Check out his business plan for 2011.

Over the next 12 months, all Mercury divisions, radio, television, books, digital and stage will focus on what I call ‘The E4 Solution.” The four “Es” consist of: Enlightenment, Education, Empowerment and Entrepreneurship. We will challenge ourselves and those who choose to chart this course with us, to find what we as individuals really believe, challenge what we think we know and dig deep to find out what we are each capable of.

Today, I call out to those who are tired of feeling powerless. Commit to become the person you were meant to be, not who you have allowed yourself to become; the Father, mother, sibling, friend, businessperson and American.

Sound familiar? Here’s how Oprah describes OWN:

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK is the network of self-discovery, connecting people to each other and to their greatest potential. We tell real-life stories that are emotional and entertaining. We present moments of transformation that inspire action. We give you the tools to fuel your own self-discovery and live your best life.

Presumably Oprah won’t be running documentaries on the evils of Woodrow Wilson, but really, you never know. Whether Beck has his own OWN in mind remains to be seen…that said, it’s worth noting his contract at Fox News is up at the end of the year.

Read his full ‘message’ here >

