Glenn Beck Launches News Website Mostly About Glenn Beck

Fox News host Glenn Beck just launched a news site—a place for “original reporting, insightful opinions and engaging videos.” Currently, seven of the front-page articles are about Glenn Beck and his projects. Let’s take a look!If there’s one thing it’s hard to get on the web, it’s news, opinion, and video. So we’re lucky that Glenn Beck has thrown his hat into the “web journalism” ring with a new site, “The Blaze,” edited by former Breitbart TV host Scott Baker and launched on Monday evening. Beck told media news website Mediaite that he hopes “everyone who

comes to The Blaze finds original reporting, insightful opinions and engaging videos about the stories that matter most.”



Sounds great! And look what we found on the front page: “A Message from Glenn.” (“The image of flame is a powerful. It has long stood for a burning truth. A truth that is not consumed. The Blaze will pursue truth.”) Isn’t that nice? And wow, just like that, a story that matters: “HuffPo Pulls Glenn Beck ‘Sex Tape’ Article.” The Blaze? More like, The I’m a-maze-ed at how great this site is!

It’s like they know exactly which stories matter! Like for example, stories about newspaper columnists writing complimentary things about Glenn Beck—I can’t wait to read “NY Times Columnist on Beck: ‘I Underestimated the Man,’” and “Kurtz Defends Beck: He’s Not Like Al-Qaeda.” Maybe they could just devote a whole section of the site to articles about articles about Glenn?

Of course don’t forget great articles like “Black Robe Regiment: The Clergy of 8/28,” which is about the rally Beck threw last Saturday, and “The Children of 8/28,” covering the rally Beck threw last Saturday, and even “Slideshow: Newspaper Coverage of 8/28,” the subject of which is the rally Beck threw last Saturday. It’s like, Stories-That-Matterville, population: The Blaze!

And if you feel like you’re all tuckered out on those great stories that matter, you might also check out the site’s two, count ’em, two articles about Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf of Park 51/Cordoba House, also known as the “Ground Zero Mosque.” They seem pretty great! One of them ends with the sentence: “Calls and e-mails to Muslim leaders were not returned.” Blazing!

