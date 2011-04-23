Today Is Not Glenn Beck's Last Show (Related: Are You Ready For The Glenn Beck Quiz Show?)

Today is not Glenn Beck‘s last show.



It’s one of his taped shows in front of a live studio audience. And, according to Beck’s intro, it’s part of the “last chapter” in which he appears to be summing up his main themes. So likely we’re looking at a series.

Or, perhaps it’s just a warm up for the Glenn Beck Quiz Show.

I missed this yesterday, but apparently Beck is throwing a quiz show. As in, how closely have you been watching Glenn Beck in the last two years. Seriously. Behold.



