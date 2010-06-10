HOUSE OF THE DAY: Glenn Beck's $4 Million Fortress In Suburban Connecticut

In this week’s New York Observer, Alexander Zaitchik, former New York Press editor-in-chief and author of a new book on Glenn Beck, considers the loud Fox News Channel pundit’s hostile relationship with New York City.



Remember that Glenn Beck brought in $32 million in 2009. His Fox News contract, which is the reason he works in New York in the first place, comprises only $2 million of that.

But it’s probably safe to say that Beck’s popularity on Fox News has a lot to do with the other $30 million (book sales, speaking fees, etc.)

So we’ll roll with Zaitchik’s assertion that, “It must be hard to hate a place when working there earns you $32 million a year.”

No surprise then that Beck “returns each night to his rural Fairfield County mansion, where he falls asleep to the sound of crickets.”

Since Beck’s manse is currently on the market, as Zaitchik notes, we couldn’t resist taking a peek at what the $3.9 million, 8,720-square-foot suburban fortress on 2.8 acres of land in New Canaan, Conn. looks like.

Click through for a tour of the property >>

