HELLO (AGAIN) AMERICA: Live-Blogging Glenn Beck's New Show

Glenn Beck is premiering his new GBTV show tonight.



We will be live-blogging it (or at least the first hour).

Refresh for updates below.

_____________________________________________________________________

Full live blog below in reverse chronological order.

6:21

It looks like Beck’s team is posting video clips outside the subscription wall. They have three up already. Going to be especially important for 2nd hour content (at least from a media perspective). And on that note we are done. Impressions to come tomorrow.

6:18

Beck has moved on to FDR and his rounding up of the Japanese during WWII. (Related: Beck is so much more fun to watch when he’s having fun.)

6:10

Woodrow Wilson! Beck is explaining “lost history”. This is his strong suit and one of the things that initial lly made him so appealing to viewers.

6:00 — HOUR TWO

Here’s what you can expect in the second hour. Actually the line-up looks stronger than the first hour, which perhaps isnt’ a coincidence….it’s a two hour show and Beck may hold the more widely appealing content for an hour in which he’s likely to get more viewers.

Alas, it’s also an hour in which he will get less media attention.

5:59

Comedian Brian Sack is doing his spot. He just characterised Ronald Reagan as the president who proved if you ignore something for 7 years, like AIDS, it will solve itself on its own! Definitely not Fox.

5:56

Freedomworks.org is underwriting this segment. Additionally, Friday is Constitution day.

5:50

Now Beck’s explaining the relevance of 9/12.

I think Beck anticipated that the nation would still be consumed with the 9/11 anniversary today (as most people probably did earlier this summer). But there was a surprising level of exhaustion surrounding this anniversary and it seemed people couldn’t get away from it quickly enough this morning.

However, it seems somewhat ironic that no one in Glenn Beck-land thought to put together a montage of all the politicians who spent last week trumpeting the mood of the nation on 9/12 and wishing the country could go back to that feeling (essentially parroting Beck’s whole 9/12 theory).

5:48

Amy Holmes is back with a Blaze news update.

5:43

Still on the Caliphate. Purely from a media standpoint if Beck is interested in a wider audience I can’t think of a worse foot to get off on. Caliphate? How about, jobs? Beck’s strength in 2008 was that he anticipated what the country was frustrated about before it really kicked in (health care bill, mostly). Caliphates are only interesting to the political fringe. If this show is going the conspiracy route I can’t see it getting the traction it needs (and Beck wants) to make it relevant. The internet is not exactly lacking in fringe.

5:40

Now Beck is doing a segment on the fact there are 800 more mosques in America now then there was in 2001. Surprising (and to be honest, boring) level of fear-mongering in the entire show so far.

And there we go: CALIPHATE. Geesh.

5:35

Now Beck is having a moment of prayer. Clearest sign yet this is not Fox News.

5:31

Beck is getting a kick out of the fact he doesn’t have to answer to anyone. “If you don’t like it cancel your subscription!” Now he’s bringing on 9/11 first responders. The man to his right is the same man who stood with President Bush when he took up the bullhorn at Ground Zero in 2001.

5:30

Commerical break. Reagan/Goldline commercial, Beck radio show commercial. GBTV commerical.

5:27

Portions of this show are underwritten by Goldline. Also, Glenn Beck and you.

5:24

So by the sounds of it the raison d’etre of GBTV is to fight radical Islam. Which, leaving aside the politics, is feels like misfire on Beck’s part. Anyone tasked with covering the 9/11 anniversary can tell you the interest in the subject and everything surrounding it was notably diminished this. It’s all about the economy now.

5:20

Beck says he “built this studio on his own dime!” and that he “doesn’t own anyone” before telling viewers not all Muslims are terrorists but all the 9/11 terrorists were Muslims. Indeed.

5:17

This is the point on the Fox show that Beck would finally have to break for commercial. This has been a angry opener, which is not atypical, though somewhat ironic since Beck picked this date (9/12) to reconnect his new show with his former 9/12 movement. A movement that ostensibly aimed to recapture the feeling of solidarity the nation felt the day after 9/11.

5:14

“We haven’t dealt with 9/11.” says Beck. Which is a reasonable point though his reasoning is questionable: Ground Zero mosque, lack of First responder invites.

Additionally, Beck thinks 9/11 hasn’t been taught properly in school. Kids should have to see videos of planes hitting towers, jumping, etc.

5:10

Tears! Beck is recounting visiting Ground Zero after 9/11 and the smell (many people’s strongest memory). But now he won’t visit. It’s grotesque: “It reminds me of not doing your homework until mum is around the corner.”

Now Beck is saying you can’t find a video of the Twin Towers collapsing on YouTube that hasn’t been posted by a Truther….which actually is not untrue.

5:07

Beck says he will spend the first half of the second hour talking about history we don’t learn about. Right now he’s raging about the fact the First Responders weren’t invited to the 9/11 memorial celebration yesterday. Almost got some tears for a second there!

Have to wonder if this show had started a few weeks ago whether the First Responder snub would have received more attention…the NY Post tried to gin up some outrage a few weeks back but it fell flat.

Side note: Clear that this opening has been pre-written. Beck sometimes sketched out Fox openers, too. Presumably didn’t want to leave anything extra to chance here.

5:04

Beck says that’s the first time they’ve used any of tha equipment. “The press always asks what’s the secret of our success” it’s that they don’t talk down to their audience. And take responsibility.

5:02

Beck gives the rundown and then immediately hands over the reins to Amy Holmes for the ‘Blaze’ news rundown. Love to see their traffic spike right now.

5:00 pm



Hello America! Here we go.

4:59 pm



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.