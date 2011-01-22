Glenn Beck's Denouncement of 78-Year Old CUNY Professor Spurs Death Threats

According to an article at the left wing monthly The Progressive, Glenn Beck‘s targeting of political science and sociology professor Frances Fox Piven has lead to hateful e-mails that threaten violence.



Beck has on his show in the last few months named Piven as one of the “nine most dangerous people in the world,” and “an enemy of the Constitution” because of her scholarship on poverty in the United States – including how the poor can “increase their organizational power and encourage voter registration.

In the article Piven recalls receiving emails saying “Die You Cunt,” or that death threats like “they should burst through the front door of the arrogant elitist and slit the cow’s throat” were posted on Beck’s website The Blaze.

Piven also said that some of the haters have published her address online.

A letter from the centre for Constitutional Rights was sent to Roger Ailes, president of Fox News, urging him “to intervene and bring a stop to …the reckless endangering of the safety of Professor Piven.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.