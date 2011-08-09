Glenn Beck Just Made An Incredibly Smart Hire To Be Anchor Of His New GBTV Network

This is a great hire.



Glenn Beck‘s new online television network GBTV has hired former CNN analyst and radio host Amy Holmes to be the news anchor for the Blaze.

The Blaze, Glenn Beck’s website (which saw enormous traffic last month, to the tune of 54 million page views) will have branded segments on GBTV when it launches this fall. Holmes will host those segments as well as news and information updates throughout the day.

Holmes is a recognisable face to regular viewers of CNN’s political coverage. She has also co-hosted The View and made frequent appearances on MSNBC. She also marks Beck’s first big(ish) name hire outside the Fox-based conservative punditry.

Holmes has certainly made a name for herself as a conservative analyst, but of the mainstream variety, which (further) suggests Beck is interested in stepping beyond the familiar and comfortable and giving the cable networks a real run for their money.

She’s also a woman and she’s black, both of which are attributes sorely lacking in the cable television sphere.

Full release below.

(New York, NY August 9th 2011) GBTV, Glenn Beck’s live streaming video network announced today that former CNN contributor Amy Holmes will be The News Anchor For The Blaze, joining a previously announced line-up for Glenn’s show including S.E. Cupp, Brian Sack and Raj Nair.

In her new role with the network, Holmes will anchor news and information segments during Glenn Beck’s two-hour program from 5p to 7p on GBTV, as well as, news and information updates throughout the day. The Blaze will provide branded content for GBTV. The Blaze recently announced that July was TheBlaze.com‘s best traffic month ever with 54 million page views and over 4 million unique visitors.

Holmes previously was a contributor to CNN and co-host of Talk Radio Network’s nationally syndicated “America’s Radio News.” Holmes covered the 2006 and 2008 political seasons for CNN appearing on AC360, Larry King Live, Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room and CNN’s Election centre primary and election night coverage. Throughout her career, she has interviewed a diverse range of news makers including senators, 2012 presidential candidates, celebrities, authors, and journalists — from Donald Rumsfeld to John Legend to Christopher Hitchens to Michelle Bachmann. She has also guest-hosted ABC’s The View, News Now and WNYC’s The Takeaway with John Hockenberry and has appeared on CBS Early Morning Show and Evening News, NBC Dateline and Nightly News and provided commentary for “E!” channel specials. Holmes, who was named to People Magazine’s 50 most beautiful people list, has written for The Washington Post, National Review and USA Today. Joel Cheatwood, President of President of Programming for GBTV said: “Amy is the perfect addition to the growing line-up of talent at GBTV. She combines an award-winning experienced pedigree with a fresh and unique approach to the news. We are excited about Amy becoming a key part of Glenn’s new two hour show. Amy said: “Being a part of the launch of a major new venture is thrilling — especially one powered by the tremendous energy, creativity, and positive entrepreneurial spirit of Glenn Beck. The Blaze has assembled an impressive team of experienced editors and journalists who I look forward to working alongside to deliver thoughtful and compelling news coverage everyday on GBTV.”

Glenn’s two-hour show debuts on 9/12 and will be broadcast live weekdays from 5 to 7PM ET from a newly-built set designed by Glenn and his team at the iconic NEP Studios in Midtown Manhattan. The show will feature Glenn’s unique fusion of entertainment and enlightenment and will include a wide range of contributors.

Running through the launch of Glenn’s new show on 9/12, the network will feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes reality show about the making of GBTV. GBTV subscribers will also get access to a video simulcast of Glenn’s daily three hour radio program, original documentaries, and in-depth coverage of live events, such as Glenn’s landmark trip to Israel in late August.

